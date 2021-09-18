CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (9/19/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

By Anthony Elio
lineups.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Now that Week 1 of the NFL is in the books, we have a bit more info on teams across the league. While it’s always important not to overreact this early in the season, the performances last Sunday filled some teams with optimism and others with doubt. Two teams on the opposite ends of that spectrum are the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. The Seahawks had a fairly dominant performance against the Indianapolis Colts, winning 28-16 in another strong September start. The Titans, on the other hand, suffered a 38-13 blowout at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. There’s plenty of questions as the Titans take on the Seattle Seahawks this week at Lumen Field. Can the Titans regain their 2020 steam? Will Russell Wilson and the Seahawks continue their early-season surge as we saw last year? Let’s take a look.

www.lineups.com

