Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (9/19/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (9/19/21) As much as Lamar Jackson does not believe this to be the case, this matchup is about Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. That is just what happens when two generation-defining quarterbacks play each other. Unfortunately for Jackson, the series between the two teams has not been favorable as Kansas City, and Mahomes is 3-0 against the Ravens during their careers. It also probably does not help the cause when you admit that Mahomes and the Chiefs are the Ravens’ “kryptonite.” However, things could change in this game: both are Super Bowl-caliber squads, and Baltimore has the home-field advantage. Currently, Baltimore is a slight home underdog at +3.5. Below, I go through each team’s first games, injury report, and other catalysts impacting their Week 2 performances.