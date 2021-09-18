CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

International Clinical Trial Delivers Promising Results of HER2-Targeted Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — New data from researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 highlights a promising new treatment for individuals with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase II multicenter, international DESTINY-Lung01 trial found that trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC demonstrated robust and durable anticancer activity. Trial findings were presented during the virtual ESMO Congress 2021 meeting on September 18 by MSK’s Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, first author and principal investigator; Physician Ambassador to China and Asia-Pacific; and Chief Scientific Officer, MSK Direct.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
parkview.com

Photodynamic therapy: A new treatment for lung cancer patients

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States. And, because the lungs can’t be seen or felt, detecting and treating the disease can prove extremely challenging. Thankfully there is hope with photodynamic therapy. Abhishek Biswas, MD, FACP, PPG – Pulmonology, answers our questions and helps explain how specialists with PPG – Pulmonary and Critical Care may utilize this innovative therapy to treat lung cancer and pulmonary lung diseases.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) accounts for nearly 15% of all lung cancer diagnoses in the United States. While treatment for the more common non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has improved over the past decade with the advent of new targeted therapies, SCLC remains difficult to treat. Lung cancer develops when cells...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UK MHRA approves Amgen’s sotorasib for non-small cell lung cancer treatment

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted approval to Amgen’s sotorasib (Lumykras) for treating adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation. Administered as a tablet, sotorasib attaches with the KRAS G12C mutation and inactivates it, thereby hindering cell division and cancer growth.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Questions For Your Doctor About Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Receiving a diagnosis of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) can be overwhelming, and you probably have many questions about your treatment and prognosis. It’s important to be open with your care providers and express all your concerns. It can help to make a list of questions in advance. Bring a notepad, or record voice memos to help you remember the answers. Here are some questions to ask your care team about how best to manage small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Newswise#Ii#Her2 Mutant#Esmo Congress#Msk Direct#Fda
Newswise

Classifying EGFR mutations by structure and function offers better way to match non-small cell lung cancer patients to treatments

Newswise — HOUSTON ― Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered that grouping epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations by structure and function provides an accurate framework to match patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to the right drugs. The findings, published today in Nature, identify four subgroups of mutations and introduce a new strategy for testing tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), as well as instant clinical opportunities for approved targeted therapies.
CANCER
kelo.com

U.S. FDA approves Takeda’s lung cancer therapy

(Reuters) -Japanese pharma company Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Exkivity, to treat a type of lung cancer. Takeda said the approval was based on an early-to-mid-stage trial testing 114 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with results showing clinically meaningful...
CANCER
lansingcitypulse.com

Increasing Diversity In Cancer Clinical Trials

(NAPSI)—There’s good news, bad news and better news about combating cancer in America these days. The good news is there’s been an overall decline in U.S. cancer deaths since 1991. The bad news is not all patients have benefited equally from advances in prevention, early detection and precision medicine. One...
CANCER
Newswise

Antibody-drug conjugate shows impressive activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer with mutation in HER2 gene

Newswise — More than half of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) bearing a mutation in the HER2 gene had their tumors stop growing or shrink for an extended time after treatment with a drug that hitches a chemotherapy agent to a highly targeted antibody, an international clinical trial led by investigators at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has found.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
mskcc.org

Including AYA Patients in Cancer Clinical Trials

MSK physicians and researchers design and conduct clinical trials that include adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer patients, ensuring they are not lost between the typical siloes of adult and pediatric cancer trials. As a result, more AYA patients benefit from an increasing number of opportunities to access experimental therapies that may improve their outcomes.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Cancer Vaccine May Boost Anti-EGFR Efficacy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Adding a vaccine against epidermal growth factor (EGF) to an EGFR inhibitor led to a high response rate and durable activity in advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a small pilot study showed. The treatment led to objective responses in 18 of 23 patients, and all but one patient...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Stage 4 neuroendocrine small cell lung cancer

Neuroendocrine cells are specialized cells found in many parts of the body, including the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, gallbladder, and lungs. These cells receive signals from the brain to produce and release certain hormones that control many of our body functions. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) happen when neuroendocrine cells become overactive and...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Clinical Trial Explores New FRα-Targeting ADC for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, John Diaz, MD, discussed the ovarian cancer treatment paradigm and the promise of STRO-002 for an important ovarian cancer subgroup. With the FRα protein being overexpressed in approximately 80% of malignant ovarian tumors, oncologists who treat these patients find themselves in need of new therapeutic options. The novel FRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, STRO-002 is quickly advancing in the course of development to potentially offer a solution to the issue.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New non-drug treatment holds promise for preventative therapies for Alzheimer's

Approximately 50 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer's or other related forms of dementia. Alzheimer's disease leads to memory loss and impairment in cognitive function, and is the most common cause of dementia among older adults. While certain treatments can help reduce symptoms and sometimes reduce disease progression, there is currently no way to prevent or cure Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Osimertinib Yields Promising Benefit in EGFR-Positive Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Findings from a phase 2 trial indicate that the use of neoadjuvant osimertinib may hold promise in a population of patients with EGFR-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. The use of neoadjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso), yielded promising response rates and did not lead to unanticipated delays in surgery, according to findings from a phase 2 trial (NCT03433469) which were presented during the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ZENITH20 Trial Shows Positive Results With Poziotinib in Untreated HER2 Exon 20-Mutant NSCLC

Daily poziotinib in patients with untreated HER2 exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer resulted in tumor reduction. The phase 2 ZENITH20 trial (NCT03318939) examining a daily dose of poziotinib (NOV 120101) at 16 mg showed a 35% median tumor reduction in patients with previously untreated HER2 exon 20–mutant non-small cell lung cancer, according to data that were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
wnctimes.com

‘Frameshifting’ therapy for mast cell cancers reduces size, spread

A potential new treatment for mast cell cancers reduces the number of mast cells by 'mutating' the messenger RNA (mRNA) before it can deliver instructions for manufacturing the gene responsible for cell proliferation. The method, known as frameshifting, changes the pre-mRNA so that the mature mRNA is degraded and any protein produced from its instructions is altered and inert. In a mouse model, frameshifting directed at the c-KIT gene reduced mast cell tumor size and prevented infiltration into other organs.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Promising Responses Observed in HER2+, Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancer Following Treatment With Pertuzumab and Trastuzumab

Patients with HER2-positive, metastatic biliary tract cancer experienced promising responses and a tolerable safety profile following treatment with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab. Responses to pertuzumab (Perjeta) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) appeared promising, as well as being well-tolerated in a population of patients with HER2-positive, metastatic biliary tract cancer, according to results from...
CANCER
FiercePharma

Fierce Pharma Asia—Takeda's lung cancer nod; 4th death in Astellas' gene therapy trial; Everest's mRNA play

Takeda's Exkivity, rival to Johnson & Johnson's Rybrevant, wins FDA nod for EGFR exon 20-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Another patient death in Astellas' neuromuscular disease gene therapy trial has led to an FDA clinical hold. China's Everest Medicines has licensed Providence Therapeutics’ mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates and other mRNA programs. And more.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Zanidatamab Phase 2 Clinical Trial Demonstrates Promising Response Rate and Durability in First-Line HER2-Positive Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody, demonstrate promising response rates and durability in first-line HER2-positive GEA. These data were presented today by lead study investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Medical Oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), at the ESMO Annual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy