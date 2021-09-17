CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

VB with doubleheader in progress

By Clark2 Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Playing our subs against Bellarmine, which makes it an even match. Big match is 7 pm vs. Georgetown.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Cleveland Daily Banner

VB Lady Flames struggles out of the gate

OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Lee University volleyball team opened the 2021 season with four losses this weekend at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. The Lady Flames (0-4) were defeated in straight sets …
SPORTS
The Uvalde Leader-News

Young Coyotes host LBJ today for doubleheader

The Uvalde Coyotes sub-varsity teams will host the Laredo LBJ Wolves in a doubleheader this evening in the Honey Bowl. Action will begin at 5 p.m. with the freshman game, while the junior varsity game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Last Thursday at Southside, the junior varsity Coyotes...
UVALDE, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Pigs, WooSox split Saturday doubleheader

The Pigs prevailed in the first game of the twin bill 8-6, but suffered a 5-4 setback in the second contest of the day. In the first contest, CJ Chatham hit a two-run home run to help bolster the offense. He went 3-4 with three runs scored and four RBI in the victory.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Vb#Bellarmine
journaldemocrat.com

Rocket VB battles past LC

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the S-D-A Rocket volleyball team learned quickly that the much improved Lincoln Christian Crusaders (6-5) were ready to battle. Falling behind 1-6 in the first set, the Rockets called their first time-out to discuss the strong serve and big block of the Crusaders. Out of the time-out, the Crusaders missed their serve and senior Lindsey Moss went to the service line and served six straight tough serves to tie the game at 7.
SYRACUSE, NE
kwayradio.com

VB Wins, XC Ranked Highly

Wednesday night the 16th ranked Wartburg volleyball team defeated Buena Vista in 4 sets on the road 25-18; 25-8; 23-25; 25-15 to open up A-R-C play. The Wartburg cross country teams are highly ranked. The men are ranked 1st and the women are 3rd in the nation for Division-III.
SPORTS
Fremont Tribune

Fremont splits doubleheader with Pius X

Fremont softball responded to a Lincoln Pius X walk-off win in extra innings with an 11-run win to split a doubleheader Thursday in Lincoln. The Tigers are 14-3 on the year. Pius X 3, Fremont 2: The Tigers broke open a 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth inning, plating two runs on a Mackenzie Kinning single.
FREMONT, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte softball splits doubleheader with GINW

In a doubleheader where the North Platte softball team struggled to consistently hit Grand Island Northwest’s pitchers, Sydney Barner provided the offensive spark her team needed. In fact, Barner accounted for all but one Bulldog run in its doubleheader split with the Vikings on Monday in North Platte. Barner hit...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Pen City Current

Pothitakises lead HTC to 2nd at VB XC invite

KEOSAUQUA – HTC’s 2020 State Cross country qualifier Mitchell Pothitakis and cousin Jacob Pothitakis led the Crusaders to a 2nd place finish at the Van Buren Cross Country Invitational Tuesday. The Crusaders captured runner-up in the A Division behind Mediapolis in the 5K run. Central Lee took 4th in the...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Houston Chronicle

Bonnette Junior High drops football doubleheader

Since they were playing a doubleheader, Bonnette Junior High’s eighth and seventh-grade football teams were in need of some clutch hits (linebacker hits on the running back) and a triple or two (the triple option play). Unfortunately, the Bobcats struck out in their Bay Area League Football twinbill with Pearland...
PEARLAND, TX
saintmaryssports.com

VB: GameDay at Dubuque/Loras Invite

• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals enter this weekend's matches with a 4-5 overall record, including a 1-0 mark in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. • OPENER TO REMEMBER: The Cardinals kicked off conference play in memorable fashion, getting 32 kills from Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.) and rallying from a 2-1 deficit to beat Carleton 3-2 Wednesday in Northfield, Minn.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

VB | Hot Start Not Enough as Gaels Fall to Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Saint Mary's Volleyball is no stranger to hot starts. In recent matches, the Gaels have had some of their strongest showings in the first set, and that was the case again on Wednesday night inside Haas Pavilion. Taking on the hosting Cal Golden Bears, Saint Mary's opened up with a 25-8 win the first set and looked unstoppable. Cal was up to the task, however, and took the remaining three sets to down SMC and send the Gaels to a 5-3 record.
BERKELEY, CA
auburntigers.com

Softball postpones Sunday's doubleheader

AUBURN, Ala. – Due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday, Auburn softball has postponed its doubleheader against Wallace State – Hanceville and Enterprise State. The Tigers are actively working to reschedule both contests. Updates will be provided at a later time.
Star-Herald

North Platte sweeps Bearcat girls in doubleheader

The North Platte Bulldogs came down for a doubleheader against the Scottsbluff Bearcats with the Bulldogs winning both games, dropping the Bearcats down to a 17-4 record. The first game was all Bulldogs as North Platte won 11-0. The game was dominated by North Platte with a major momentum swing from three home runs, two by Tatum Montelongo, and one from Kaitlyn Aden.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
wuvanews.com

UVA Volleyball Sweeps Doubleheader

UVA Volleyball (6-3, 0-0 ACC) dominated in a split doubleheader on Friday, September 17th, and swept both sets at Memorial Gymnasium. The Hoos first defeated the Bellarmine Knights (2-7) by scores of 26-24, 25-11, and 26-24. UVA hit .300 on the match with 43 kills and just 13 errors. They also had an incredible 13 blocks to Bellarmine’s 1, and middle blocker Alana Walker led the way with 10 of those kills. It was a well-balanced match for the Hoos as six players registered kills and five players had assists. Mary Shaffer was key in the contest with 14 total kills.
SPORTS
kwayradio.com

Prep VB Scores 9-14-21

Tuesday night on KWAY Country the 8th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team go their 31st win in a row over Decorah in a sweep 25-11, 25-19 and 25-18. Averi Weichers led the Go-Hawks with 11 kills and Elizabeth Frerich had 4 aces. Tuesday night on Y99.3 #1 ranked Dike-New Hartford...
WAVERLY, IA
gohofstra.com

VB: Hofstra Battles Before Falling at Colgate

Hamilton, NY - Freshman Florencia Wolkowyski had a team-best 12 kills and added eight digs, while junior Zyare Abdul-Rahim tallied 12 kills and six blocks, but it wasn't enough as the Hofstra volleyball team dropped a four-set match to Colgate on Saturday evening at the Ellis Rowland Memorial Tournament. The...
HAMILTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy