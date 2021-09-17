VB with doubleheader in progress

UVA Volleyball (6-3, 0-0 ACC) dominated in a split doubleheader on Friday, September 17th, and swept both sets at Memorial Gymnasium. The Hoos first defeated the Bellarmine Knights (2-7) by scores of 26-24, 25-11, and 26-24. UVA hit .300 on the match with 43 kills and just 13 errors. They also had an incredible 13 blocks to Bellarmine’s 1, and middle blocker Alana Walker led the way with 10 of those kills. It was a well-balanced match for the Hoos as six players registered kills and five players had assists. Mary Shaffer was key in the contest with 14 total kills.
