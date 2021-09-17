VB with doubleheader in progress

BERKELEY, Calif. — Saint Mary's Volleyball is no stranger to hot starts. In recent matches, the Gaels have had some of their strongest showings in the first set, and that was the case again on Wednesday night inside Haas Pavilion. Taking on the hosting Cal Golden Bears, Saint Mary's opened up with a 25-8 win the first set and looked unstoppable. Cal was up to the task, however, and took the remaining three sets to down SMC and send the Gaels to a 5-3 record.

