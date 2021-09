Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) I don’t need to tell you Washington Capitals hockey is around the corner because you already know. Alex Ovechkin will be in Chicago today and tomorrow as part of the NHL media tour. The rookies and prospects hit the ice on Saturday, the rest of the team gets their testing and physicals next Wednesday and then all systems go the next day as the team will open up training camp.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO