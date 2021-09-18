CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Charged Up

By BaconBites
quotev.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had been awhile since I'd woken up before the lights turned on, and yet it wasn't unusual. The facility began it's day early, so for the prisoners to get up even earlier? You get the point. However, today seemed...different sorta. The air was charged with the possibility of change and I wasn't the only person who was wide awake. The Cryokinetic two cells down was pacing as much as his restraints allowed. Poor kid, he was only thirteen and he clearly wasn't used to the detectors on the walls yet. The sensors made the temperature spike to such unearthly degrees, that he was sweating buckets. I couldn't make out the temp, but I just assumed it was within 200 to 300 degrees, hell none of us could stand that kind of heat unless we had the same skill. Even the Pyromaniac at the other end of the hall was up, she was already raging and I could feel the distant rumbling coming from her cage.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Wear This One Shoe, Experts Warn

Each year, millions of people over the age of 65 fall in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From vitamin deficiency to vision problems, there are a number of issues that make older adults more likely to experience falls. One of the biggest culprits, however, is poor footwear. In fact, experts say there is one type of shoe you should never wear if you're over 65, as it's the most likely to make you take a tumble. Read on to find out if your go-to shoe choice is actually dangerous.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryokinetic
Gadget Flow

mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging kills up to 99.9% of Staph & E. coli on devices

Power and clean your smartphone at the same time with the mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging. This gadget kills up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your phone while charging it with up to 10 watts. Crafted with UV-C bulbs, this charger and sanitizer keeps germs and bacteria at bay without heat or chemicals. You can even use it on your keys, credit cards, earbuds, remote control, and any other item that fits inside its 8-by-5-inch dimensions. Furthermore, its wireless charging lid works with all Qi-enabled phones and begins powering on contact, silently. Best of all, the entire cleaning process takes only 5 minutes, making it great for daily use. Finally, thanks to its compact size, this sanitizing gadget easily fits in your bag.
ELECTRONICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The effects of caffeine consumption in teenagers - when is too much?

I can pinpoint the precise moment my coffee habit started. In my mid-teens, while doing work experience, I would head out to the local coffee shop to do the office tea run and bring what I thought looked like a grown up and sophisticated cappuccino back to my desk. It quickly became a habit and I never looked back. Now in my twenties, I’ve switched to black Americanos and flat whites and drink around three a day.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Toenails to Thicken?

Your toenails are made of keratin, which help protect the delicate soft tissues, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in your toes. However, toenails can thicken for various reasons, such as wearing tight shoes, nail bed trauma, and fungal infections. 5 causes of thick toenails. 1. Onychomycosis. Onychomycosis is a fungal...
SKIN CARE
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy