Charged Up

It had been awhile since I'd woken up before the lights turned on, and yet it wasn't unusual. The facility began it's day early, so for the prisoners to get up even earlier? You get the point. However, today seemed...different sorta. The air was charged with the possibility of change and I wasn't the only person who was wide awake. The Cryokinetic two cells down was pacing as much as his restraints allowed. Poor kid, he was only thirteen and he clearly wasn't used to the detectors on the walls yet. The sensors made the temperature spike to such unearthly degrees, that he was sweating buckets. I couldn't make out the temp, but I just assumed it was within 200 to 300 degrees, hell none of us could stand that kind of heat unless we had the same skill. Even the Pyromaniac at the other end of the hall was up, she was already raging and I could feel the distant rumbling coming from her cage.