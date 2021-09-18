Linda Marie Carter

COAL CITY—Linda Yott-Wills, 62, of Coal City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2021 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Born April 14, 1959 in Chicago, Linda Sue was a daughter of Ronald and June (Fiene) Yott. She was raised and educated in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago, and in 1997 she moved with her family to Coal City. Linda was a hard worker and held several jobs over her years, making sure she was able to help support and raise her family. She was a member of the Coal City Area Club and founded a Grandparents Support Group devoted to helping grandparents who were responsible for raising their grandchildren. This cause was near and dear to Linda’s heart, and she was proud to have impacted so many other grandparents’ lives and make life-long friends along the way. In her free time, she loved solving jigsaw and online puzzles, as well as playing online bingo and spending time on Facebook. Linda devoted her life to being the best wife, mother and grandmother she could be, and cherished any time that she could spend with her loved ones.

