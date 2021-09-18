CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Linda Marie Carter

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Carter, Linda Marie Age 63. The world welcomed Linda on July 15 1958. She left us heartbroken on September 15, 2021 as a result of Covid-19. Linda was a dedicated Labor and Delivery nurse for over 30 years. She prided herself in being a strong advocate for her patients and coworkers. She helped to bring thousands of lives into the world. She enjoyed creating several kinds of arts and crafts and sharing those talents with others. Her kindness and generous gifts adorn many homes. Above all her greatest joy was being an amazing Nana to her granddaughters. She spoiled them fiercely with her love and her time. She also found companionship with her several dogs over the years. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary and sister Cindy. She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer Moore (Chad Moore), her granddaughters Harper and Hazel Moore and her brother Danny Carter and Greg Olsen as well as a large loving family and many lifelong friends.

