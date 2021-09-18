CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent Charles Rebeck

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Rebeck, Kent Charles passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2021, at age 73 while surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his dear wife of 50 years, Marlene; parents, George & Betty Rebeck; brother, Ronald (Dee) Rebeck. He is survived by his daughter, Karissa Rebeck (Bill); son, Andrew Rebeck; sister, Joanne Dworshak (Dennis); nieces, nephews and cherished friends from his days in Roseville and Forest Lake, MN, Scottsdale, AZ, and final home in New Richmond, WI, where he owned a multiplex movie theater following his diverse career in the insurance industry. We would like to thank the especially kind caregivers at Christian Community Homes, Hudson, WI, where he received wonderful care in his final months. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cullen Crea Funeral Home on Thursday September 23. Visitation at 11 AM with a service following at 12 PM. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Alzheimer's Association or Mayo Clinic in Kent's name. cullencreafuneralhome.com.

