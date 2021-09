Wide receiver Tyrell Williams‘ debut for the Lions was cut short by a hit to the head from 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the third quarter and he may miss Week Two as well. Williams is in the concussion protocol as a result of the hit and will be unavailable to the team as long as that remains the case. The Lions do have an extra day for Williams, who had two catches for 14 yards, to get cleared because they’re playing the Packers on Monday night in Week Two.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO