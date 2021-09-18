CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zdeno Chara will sign with the New York Islanders

By Conor Roche
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChara played with the Washington Capitals last season after 14 seasons with the Bruins. Zdeno Chara is going back to the place where his NHL career began. The former Bruin will sign a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, the team announced Saturday. Chara, 44, was drafted by the...

www.boston.com

