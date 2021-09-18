Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY Winds have weakened and waves have subsided below 4 feet early this afternoon. Thus, will allow the Beach Hazards to expire at noon. However, moderate swim risk will continue through the afternoon for these areas. Swimmers should continue to use caution and avoid dangerous areas likes piers, breakwalls, and river/creek outlets.alerts.weather.gov
