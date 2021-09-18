CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

5 People in Oregon Hospitalized After Taking Ivermectin to Treat COVID

By Kana Ruhalter
 6 days ago
Five people in Oregon landed in the hospital after attempting to ward off, or cure themselves of, COVID-19 with ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug that scientists have explicitly warned against as a COVID-cure. According to the Oregon Health & Science University News, the Oregon Poison Center has dealt with 25 Oregonians who opted to use the unproven drug to try to treat or prevent COVID-19 between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14. Five of them had such adverse reactions to ivermectin, they were admitted to the intensive care unit.

