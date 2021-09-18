CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville Offense Finds its Stride in Win vs. UCF

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Through the early goings of the 2021 season for Louisville, some major concerns started to emerge the offensive side of the ball.

Against both Ole Miss and Eastern Kentucky, the Cardinals got off to extremely slow starts. The highly touted offensive line was struggling to generate the push that was expected, the running game suffered due to predictable play calling, and the young and largely inexperienced receiver corps had trouble getting on the same page as quarterback Malik Cunningham.

When Louisville took the field of Cardinal Stadium on Friday night for a matchup against UCF, everything started to come together. It wasn't perfect, but the Cardinals were able to go toe-to-toe with the Knights' own high flying offense, and outlast their visitors with a 42-35 victory.

"What a show we put on for everybody and it's great to be a part of it and to be on this side of it. I just can't say enough about our guys and how they fought," head coach Scott Satterfield said.

Entering the matchup, Louisville was averaging 398 total yards of offense per game, and facing a UCF defense that was allowing just 283. By the time the clock hit zero, the Cardinals had 501 - their first 500+ yard game since Halloween last year against Virginia Tech.

364 of those yards came from Cunningham. The Montgomery, Ala. native was 23-of-38 passing for 265 yards and a touchdown, accompanied by 99 yards rushing and a pair of scores on 13 attempts. Even with Cunningham visibly hobbled during the fourth quarter, he still remained in the game.

"I thought Malik played outstanding," Satterfield said. "He played gutsy. He just fought all night long. He gave us a great chance offensively, made plays with his legs and his arm. He's a leader and our kids love him. That's why he's out there."

The passing game as a whole looked the best it had been all season. 10 different players caught a pass - the first time since Oct. 5, 2018 vs. Georgia Tech.

Tight end Marshon Ford had a career day with eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, and even wide receiver Braden Smith got in on the quarterbacking action, throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Trevion Cooley on a third quarter trick play.

"We just felt going in, that (UCF) plays a lot of man, and we felt like our guys could get open in that man coverage." Satterfield said. "We'd be able throw some footballs, and that's why we hit some of those early in the game."

But the running game is what impressed the most. Heading into the matchup, UCF had the No. 1 rushing defense in the nation, allowing just 20 rushing yards per game. Louisville had nearly ten times that amount in the win, finishing with 191.

Running back Jalen Mitchell put on display his ability to make cuts and embrace hits, rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts, while Cunningham looked electric with the ball in his hands on his designed runs and scrambles.

"We felt we needed to get Cunningham involved in the running game and we did early, he had some big runs, and then hitting some of those inside runs with our running backs," Satterfield said. "Mitchell ran hard tonight, really hard. We played four backs tonight, they were running hard, they were blocking, it takes everybody."

Even the coaching staff deserves credit. The predictable and vanilla play calling, which has been a point of criticism since the start of the 2020 season, was largely absent. The passing game was incorporated as much as the run was, even in short downs, and the rushing game itself was not held to just outside zone runs and QB draws.

"What it proves tonight is that if you do believe, and if you do put a great game plan together - our coaches did a phenomenal job with the game planning this week, by the way," Satterfield said. "Our coaches did a fabulous job this week of putting together a game plan, and our kids knew it, and they executed it."

Louisville will be back action next weekend for their ACC opener against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.. Kickoff against the Seminoles is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Class of 2023 SF Kaleb Glenn Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has just secured one of their biggest recruiting wins under head coach Chris Mack. Class of 2023 prospect Kaleb Glenn, who plays less than five miles away from the University of Louisville's campus at Louisville Male (Ky.), announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose them over Indiana, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Kaleb Glenn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed their first commit in the Class of 2023, as Kaleb Glenn has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Glenn:. Prospect: Kaleb Glenn. Position: Small Forward. Vitals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds. School:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Ready for Florida State Quarterback Situation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At this point in the season, most college football programs have well established who their starting quarterback is. While it is fairly common to rotate skill position players and offensive linemen throughout the year, keeping a singular person under center normally gives an offense the most continuity, and the best chance to succeed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
LouisvilleReport

2021 Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame Class Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Six outstanding individuals will be inducted into the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 22 in the Brown & Williamson Club of Cardinal Stadium. The impressive 2021 Athletics Hall of Fame class includes:. Harry Douglas, an All-American wide receiver who is second in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Satterfield Expecting 'Best Shot' from Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things are starting to trend in the right direction for the Louisville football program. Following a pair of games against Ole Miss and Eastern Kentucky that can best be described as lackluster, the Cardinals turned it up a notch against UCF, pulling out a 42-35 victory in thrilling fashion.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Espn2#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Ole Miss#Eastern Kentucky#Cardinals#Knights#Marshon Ford#Acc#Seminoles#Louisville Report#Instagram
LouisvilleReport

How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a thrilling 42-35 win against UCF, the Louisville football program is hitting the road and heading down south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face Florida State for their ACC opener. After a pair of uninspiring performances against Ole Miss and EKU, the Cardinals kicked...
FLORIDA STATE
LouisvilleReport

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After capturing a thrilling win against UCF, Louisville is hitting the road and heading down south to Tallahassee, Fla., where they will face Florida State for their ACC opener. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST. Here are the depth charts for both...
FLORIDA STATE
LouisvilleReport

Rams Sign Former Louisville RB Javian Hawkins to Practice Squad

LOS ANGELES - Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been signed to the Los Angelas Rams’ practice squad, the organization announced Monday. He has the potential to be reunited with former Cardinals teammate wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who was drafted in the second round by Los Angeles earlier this year, and made the 53-man roster as the primary punt returner.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Receives One Vote in AP Top 25 Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their 42-35 win over the UCF Knights, Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) has started to generate some noise in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. While they are unranked, the Cardinals did receive a single vote in Week 4 of the poll. It was not immediately revealed who the lone writer was that included Louisville on their top 25 ballot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Two of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
NFL
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Outlasts UCF, Clinch Victory on Pick Six

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a pair of lackluster performances to open up the 2021 season, Louisville came through in a massive way on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. Hosting UCF, in a game which many viewed as potentially the most important game of the Scott Satterfield era, the Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) emerged on the right side of a 42-35 barnburner, handing the Knights (2-1, 0-0 American) their first loss of the year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
343
Followers
613
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy