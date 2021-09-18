Children In Parental Abduction Out Of Riverside County Found Safe In Modesto; Suspect In Custody
MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the children allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside County have been found safe in Modesto. An Amber Alert was issued late Friday night for the two children, 9-year-old Gino Costello and 5-year-old Memphis Zeko. The alert also listed a woman — Mariela Costello, 32 – as a victim and said all three victims were in danger. Authorities did not say if the woman was the children’s mother.sacramento.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0