Battlefield 2042 Early Access Pushed to November 12, Says Community Manager

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Studios, the developers of the upcoming Battlefield 2042, have given an official date for the new early access period following the official delay of the game earlier this week. We know now that the game will be available to play for those who have access from November 12, which goes hand in hand with its new release date of November 19. The update comes from EA Studios’ lead community manager Adam Freeman, who was responding to a question about the early access period on Twitter.

