5th annual Kent ‘We Are History Keepers’ Workshop will be held online Sat., Nov. 6

SAVE THE DATE: The 5th Annual Kent “We Are History Keepers” Workshop will be held online on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event will feature:

Preserving the Legacy of Kent’s Native Americans (First People)

A Free Workshop on Preserving the Cultural and Historical Records of Your Ethnic Community, Organizations, and Families

Tune in via ZOOM on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 – RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/kenthistorykeepers.

Presented by The Ethnic Heritage Council and University of Washington Libraries with Greater Kent Historical Society, 4Culture, and City of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Visit the We Are History Keepers Website at https://wearehistorykeepers.wordpress.com/

MORNING SESSIONS: Presented by University of Washington Archivists and Librarians • Researching Family and Local History Using Archives and Special Collections • Managing Family Papers and Photos • Managing and Preserving Digital Files.

LUNCH: Pack your own ethnic lunch and tell us what’s in it that represents your culture.

AFTERNOON SESSIONS – Focus on Kent From Writing to Publishing Your Local History: Astrida R. Blukis Onat: Documenting Washington State’s Sauk-Suiattle People; Jason Appelgate: self-printing photographs and family stories; Leif Christensen, Crossbow Publishing: printing historical records.

Preserving the Legacy of Kent’s First People. Mike Evans, First People Elder and Historian; Emilio Miguel Torres, Videographer, Torres Productions LLC.

Ethnic Heritage Council | 305 Harrison Street, Room 312 | Seattle, WA 98109 [email protected] | 206.443.1410 | www.ethnicheritagecouncil.org.