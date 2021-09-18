Officer Catches Infant Who Man Dangled Off Balcony For 2 Hours In Jersey City (VIDEO)

Hardly Bonnie And Clyde: Passaic County Couple Nabbed In Conven…

A police officer caught an infant who a man had been dangling from the 2nd-story balcony of a house Saturday morning in Jersey City, authorities confirmed (scroll for video).

Officers were called to 64 Rose St. around 9:40 a.m. on reports of a man dangling the baby, sources told Daily Voice. Civilians and officers pleaded with the man not to drop the child, no more than three months old.

“Don’t do it brother,” says a man capturing the incident on video (below). "This is sick."

Five officers staged themselves directly below the balcony, just in case he dropped the baby, sources said. After approximately two hours, the man dropped the baby -- and an officer caught her in his arms.

The baby was hospitalized as a precaution and the unidentified man was arrested, with charges pending, Jersey City Spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

