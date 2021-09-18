CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Institute announces 2021-22 Main Stage lineup

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhz7r_0c0L0iY000

PARK CITY, Utah — On Wednesday, the Park City Institute (PCI) unveiled eleven acts in the 2021-2022 Main Stage lineup.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“The upcoming year of programming is a true reflection of what we do best: highlighting talent from around the world and providing the Park City area with world-class entertainment,” said PCI Executive Director Ari Ioannides.

All performances are held at The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts at 1750 Kearns Boulevard in Park City.

Below is the full schedule of events:

National Geographic Live! Ami Vitale

Saturday, October 9 at 7 pm – Tickets

Nikon Ambassador and National Geographic magazine photographer Ami Vitale has traveled to more than 100 countries, bearing witness not only to violence and conflict but also to surreal beauty and the enduring power of the human spirit.

Throughout the years, Ami has lived in mud huts and war zones, contracted malaria, and donned a panda suit— keeping true to her belief in the importance of “living the story.” In 2009, after shooting a powerful story on the transport and release of one the world’s last white rhinos, Ami shifted her focus to today’s most compelling wildlife and environmental stories.

Danny Seraphine and CTA Take Me Back to Chicago Tour

Friday, November 26 at 7:30 pm – Tickets

Seraphine, as the drummer of the band Chicago, was always the backbone of the operation. It was his job to keep everyone in time and on balance. He set the pace and carried it through to the end, no matter what. In 1990, after 23 years of performing, composing, and recording albums with Chicago, the band parted ways. In 2007, spiritually and creatively reinvigorated, Seraphine returned to the stage with his new jazz-rock powerhouse group, California Transit Authority (CTA) often described as “Chicago on steroids”—and he made peace with his past with the refreshingly candid memoir Street Player: My Chicago Story (Wiley).

The Second City

Saturday, December 4 at 7:3o pm – Tickets

The Second City has been bringing the funny for over 60 years.

Beginning in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret, The Second City has grown to become the first name in improv and comedy, with theaters and Training Centers in Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood. They’ve also taken improv off the stage, expanding their reach to include creative collaborations with a wide range of creative and corporate partners, wellness and education programs, and TV, film, and digital productions. And their alumni list includes some of the funniest names on the planet.

National Geographic Live! Nizar Ibrahim PhD

Saturday, December 11 at 7 pm – Tickets

Over the last decade, Dr. Ibrahim has led several paleontological expeditions to Africa’s Sahara desert, in search of some of the most enigmatic fossil assemblages. This research has been featured in Nature, Science, National Geographic, The Wall Street Journal, Discover Magazine, and many other high-impact publications. He is passionate about the public understanding of science.

Over the last decade, he has reached millions of people around the globe, using a multitude of formats, including high-profile speaking tours, exhibits, educational videos, and books.

Mark and Maggie O’Connor

Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 pm – Tickets

Join Mark and Maggie O’Connor for a fantastic evening of music, stories, and more. The husband and wife will share their favorite tunes, swap stories, and tell tales from the road. Their programs will survey a broad and interconnecting collection of American music performed on violin/fiddle, guitar, mandocello, and cello.

Mark O’Connor began his creative journey at the feet of American fiddling legend Benny Thomasson, and the iconic French jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. Now, at age 55, he has melded these influences into a new American classical music, and is perpetuating his vision of an American School of String Playing. Mr. O’Connor has won three Grammys, seven CMA awards as well as several national fiddle, guitar, and mandolin champion titles.

Heather McGhee

Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 pm – Tickets

Heather McGhee’s specialty is the American economy—and the mystery of why it so often fails the American public. From the financial crisis to rising student debt to collapsing public infrastructure, she found a common root problem: racism. But not just in the most obvious indignities for people of color. Racism has costs for white people, too. It is the common denominator of our most vexing public problems, the core dysfunction of our democracy and constitutive of the spiritual and moral crises that grip us all. But how did this happen? And is there a way out? Her book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How Can We Prosper Together debuted at #3 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.

Part of the PCI Equity Initiative.

National Geographic Live! Terry Virts

Saturday, February 12 at 7 pm – Tickets

Known for taking more than 300,000 photographs of our planet while in space, Virts is one of the key visual contributors to the IMAX A Beautiful Planet film, in which he also stars. His National Geographic book View From Above combines his best photography with personal stories about spaceflight and his perspectives on life on earth and our place in the cosmos. Virts recently directed the record-breaking One More Orbit world circumnavigation flight and documentary.

An Evening with Stephanie Land

Rescheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 pm – Tickets

New York Times Bestselling Author Stephanie Land’s debut memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive recounts her harrowing saga as a single mom navigating the poverty trap. Her unflinching and inspiring testimony exposes the physical, economic, and social brutality that domestic workers face, all while radiating a parent’s hope and resilience.

Land’s work clarifies the systemic class barriers and inequalities, dispelling the myth that poor people are responsible for their own predicament, and just need to try harder. Instead, Land reveals the real culprits of the situation: domestic violence, untenable minimum wages, high housing costs, and government assistance programs that fail the people they ostensibly serve. The book has been adapted for television. In a thoughtful talk, Land will offer insights on what steps might right the wrongs of a system that seems built to reinforce—rather than alleviate—poverty.

Part of the PCI Equity Initiative.

Sō Percussion

Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 pm – Tickets

For twenty years and counting, Sō Percussion has redefined chamber music for the 21st century through an “exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam” (The New Yorker). They are celebrated by audiences and presenters for a dazzling range of work: for live performances in which “telepathic powers of communication” (The New York Times) bring to life the vibrant percussion repertoire; for an extravagant array of collaborations in classical music, pop, indie rock, contemporary dance, and theater; and for their work in education and community, creating opportunities and platforms for music and artists that explore the immense possibility of art in our time.

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Saturday, May 7 at 7 pm – Tickets

The DTH is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children— especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born—the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts.

Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts.

Groupo Fantasma

Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 pm – Tickets

Groupo Fantasma, now in the 10th year of its musical journey, is known as the funkiest, best, and hardest-working Latin orchestra to come out of the United States in the last decade. The band is an eleven-piece Grammy Award-winning Latin funk orchestra from Austin, Texas. They were formed in 2000 from the merger of two Austin acts, The Blue Noise Band and The Blimp. Grupo Fantasma is best known for its exuberant live concerts and its recent association with Prince and his club 3121 in Las Vegas.

They supported Prince in various performances, including at the 2007 ALMA Awards, and performed often in his jam sessions after the show. The group has sold more than 20,000 albums with their five published albums

You can learn more here .


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Spotlight: Pittsburgh’s City Theatre Returns to Its Main Stage

City Theatre is ready for traditional applause. During the theater’s Drive-In Arts Festival in September 2020, it sponsored 12 nights of entertainment at Hazelwood Green. Viewers sat in their cars, displaying their appreciation with horns beeping and lights flashing. “We have provided a breadth of options for our patrons over...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRON4

Outside Lands announces 2021 Night Shows lineup

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Outside Lands announced Tuesday its 2021 Night Shows lineup, which will feature many of its main festival performers across 16 shows and 8 smaller venues throughout San Francisco and Oakland. The slate of shows will be every night from Oct. 27 to 31. The main three-day...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles announces 2021 lineup

–The 2021 Paderewski Festival returns to live concerts, open to the public in various venues in and around Paso Robles, on Nov. 5-7. Paderewski Patrons and Friends of Paderewski passes as well as general public tickets are now available at paderewskifest.com. The festival begins on Friday, Nov. 5 at the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
CBS 58

First Stage announces a return to live performances in 2021/22 season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- First Stage announced its return to live theater performances in the 2021/2022 season on Monday, Sept. 20. The full 35th season will kick off in November at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater with holiday favorite, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS. Officials also announced that with the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
Texas State
Park City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
thereminder.com

Easthampton City Arts announces fall Spot Lot lineup

EASTHAMPTON – With autumn almost upon us, Easthampton City Arts (ECA) has officially unveiled the lineup for their Spot Lot Fall Series at the Spot Lot at 50 Payson Ave., located in the Cottage Street Cultural District. The series, which is set to occur across three consecutive Sundays with six...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
wyo4news.com

Broadway Theatre 2021-22 schedule announced

September 13, 2021 — After a year of very little activity, the Rock Springs Broadway Theater announced a busy schedule for its 2021/2022 season. According to Maria Mortensen, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency chairwoman, the season is a great mix of favorites and new events. “We try to balance the schedule with a variety of genres and shows that will appeal to a broad range of guests,” Mortensen added.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
belmont.edu

Belmont University Announces 2021 Humanities Symposium Lineup

Belmont University announced the event lineup for the 2021 Annual Humanities Symposium which is set for September 27 – October 4. The 20th anniversary of the symposium will center around the theme “Reading as a Radical Act.”. Radical acts result in change or controversy of some sort. Throughout time, reading...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Seraphine
CBS New York

Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards. The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback. By now, you ought to know Broadway’s long intermission is over. With shows finally reopening after the pandemic pause, the Tony Awards are honoring performances from last season. “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring music from Alanis Morissette is up for 15 awards. “I can’t believe these songs have taken on new life in a way that has expanded what I...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

As CBS and Paramount Plus Expand and Split This Year’s Tony Awards, Execs and Producers Explain Why

As the Tony Awards return Sunday for the first time in more than two years, CBS and White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss faced a challenging task: How to hand out awards, celebrate the best in recent theater and — perhaps most crucially — hammer home the fact that Broadway is back and open for business. One result: Taking advantage of multiple platforms in the ViacomCBS universe by expanding the show to four hours (from its normal three hours on CBS) — but splitting time between Paramount Plus and CBS. Dubbed “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” the show...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#American Music#Classical Music#The Second City#Dance#The Park City Institute#Pci#The Performing Arts#National Geographic Live#Cta#Training Centers#Nature#Science#The Wall Street Journal#Discover Magazine#French#Cma#The New York Times
Amomama

Meet Gregory Hines’ 1st Wife & the Mother of His Only Daughter 53 Years after Their Wedding

Gregory Hines was married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage was to Patricia Panella, with whom he shared his only daughter, Daria. Gregory Hines was a celebrated tap dancer, actor, director, and musician. He is one of the world's most celebrated tap dancers of all time and is best known for his roles in "Wolfen," "The Cotton Club," and "Running Sacred."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Reopenings Continue On Broadway As ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Resumes Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” based on the 2001 film, returned to Broadway on Friday night. There was applause and cheers as performances resumed at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after 18 months. The show is nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. You’ll hear more about “Moulin Rouge!” in the CBS2 special “Broadway Shines Again.” You can watch it Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS2 and on CBSN New York. Then at 7 p.m., watch the Tony Awards. This year, the ceremony is streaming on Paramount+ followed by a special live concert event on CBS2 at 9 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret SF

Free Movie Alert: Catch ‘The Princess Diaries’ On Thursday Night At Washington Square Park

Twice a month, ‘Sundown Cinema’ will present a movie on the big screen accompanied by several live performances. San Francisco Parks Alliance and Do The Bay have partnered to bring back the popular Sundown Cinema series, which presents awesome FREE movies on a giant screen in various parks around the city. Each screening will be accompanied by live performances from local musical groups, many of which are yet to be announced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

Tony Awards: Broadway hopes to razzle-dazzle after shutdown

Broadway is in need of a boost these days so it has smartly called on one of its most beloved, award-winning stage veterans for help — Audra McDonald McDonald has been tapped to host the Tony Awards on Sunday, a telecast which theater producers hope can serve as a splashy advertisement that a post-pandemic Broadway is inching back to normalcy.“I was honored that they asked me, and I am so happy to be a part of bringing Broadway back online, as it were,” McDonald told The Associated Press. “Broadway is my family.”The typical three-hour awards show this year has...
PERFORMING ARTS
AFP

From NY to Seoul, Billie Eilish, BTS in global climate, vaccine concerts

From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, some of the biggest names in pop are uniting their star power for Global Citizen Live on Saturday, a round-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine. Concerts taking place in London, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally for the event, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly this week. The star-studded line-up will also push for action at the G20 next month and COP26 climate meeting in November. Eilish, Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez will perform in New York's Central Park, where Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be on stage.
ELECTIONS
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy