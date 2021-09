NCAAF · Sat (9/25) @ 12:00pm ET — ND Notre Dame at WISC Wisconsin. Our Pick: ND Notre Dame at 6.5 (-110). Claim your $250 deposit match at BetRivers today!. When Notre Dame and Wisconsin face off against each other this Saturday at noon in Chicago, both teams will be looking to do the same thing. Each will be looking for a win over a ranked opponent to validate their own ranking. Despite their struggles in the passing game, the Badgers defense has played well enough to justify making Wisconsin the favorite.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO