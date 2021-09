Fifteen minutes of football are in the books, and we are scoreless at Paul Brown Stadium, as the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals stand tied at 0-0. The Vikings got the football first after the Bengals won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half. The kickoff went for a touchback, and Kirk Cousins led the Vikings’ offense onto the field at their own 25-yard line. Though they mixed in a couple of nice plays, the drive stalled because the Vikings committed four penalties (including three false starts) in one drive and had to punt it away.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO