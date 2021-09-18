CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Sarr brace for Watford as Norwich loses 5th straight game

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH, England (AP) — Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday. The Hornets’ record signing proved too good for the Norwich defense with his brace putting the game beyond...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Norwich vs Watford: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Norwich vs Watford: A pair of likely relegation-threatened sides are set to meet in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Canaries are still searching for their first points of the season as they head into matchweek 5, putting them at the very bottom of the Premier League table as the only side yet to win a point. Of course, Norwich’s opening fixtures could have hardly been more difficult for any side, let alone one just coming back up to the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal — three of the Premier League’s richest sides, plus the side that has most consistently broken up the big-six reign on the merit of their on-field play. Simply put, it’s hardly a surprise they are where they are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores twice for Hornets to keep Canaries winless

Norwich's search for their first Premier League win of the season continues after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. Teemu Pukki cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis' opener in the first half, but Ismaila Sarr sealed Watford's second Premier League win of the season with a close-range finish shortly after the hour mark and another in the 82nd minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#The Premier League#England#Carrow Road#Ap#Hornets
The Independent

Xisco Munoz focused on present not past as Watford chase fresh win over Norwich

Xisco Munoz says Watford’s positive results against Norwich last season will count for little when they do battle on Saturday.The Hornets finished second behind the Sky Bet Championship winners but did claim two 1-0 wins over Daniel Farke’s men during the 2020-21 campaign.Another success over the Carrow Road outfit would be welcome for Xisco, who has watched his players lose three Premier League games in a row since an opening-day triumph over Aston Villa.“No, always this is a new game, new scenario,” the 41-year-old said.“We have respect for Norwich but we need to understand and go there with maximum power. We try to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Norwich v Watford: match preview

Norwich are the only pointless side remaining in the Premier League and, even though it feels much too soon to say they must beat Watford, Daniel Farke must surely feel his side need to jumpstart their season with an important win to avoid another freefall into the Championship. Xisco will hardly feel much better after a run of three defeats without scoring. This one is unlikely to be easy on the eye but neither manager will care if they grab three much-needed points. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Norwich vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Watford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Norwich will have forward Josh Sargent and defender Dimitris Giannoulis available again following injury problems for the Premier League match against Watford. Giannoulis (back/neck) and American international Sargent (hamstring) missed last weekend's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League

Watford beat Norwich City 3-1 away on Saturday to extend the Canaries' winless run to five Premier League matches this season, with Ismaila Sarr's second-half brace ensuring the visitors took all three points. The battle between the two promoted teams produced end-to-end action at Carrow Road, but the result leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dennis makes Watford history with opening goal at Norwich City

Norwich City F.C., Watford F.C., Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, Carrow Road, 2014-15 Premier League, Étienne Capoue, Aston Villa F.C., Nigeria national football team, Premier League. The Super Eagles striker helped the Hornets improve on their slow start to the season with his second goal in the league. Emmanuel Dennis has become...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Ismaïla Sarr at the double as Watford sink pointless Norwich

Ismaïla Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. Watford’s record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his double putting the game beyond the hosts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League : Norwich City vs Watford Player Ratings as Watford cruise to victory as Sarr bags a brace

Watford condemn Norwich to a 1-0 defeat to leave the hosts with a lot of concerns. The Hornets were too smart with their moves as with a lot of individual quality but they kind of switched off at moments, which made this game more interesting. Dennis fired them into the lead early, and Pukki followed with an equalizer. But, thanks to the brace from Sarr, Watford take all three points home and get a boost in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Canaries' wait for Premier League points continues as Ismaila Sarr bags a brace and Emmanuel Dennis strikes to secure precious victory for the Hornets

Is it too early to bring out the cliche ‘relegation six-pointer’? This had all the hallmarks of one: a seismic win on the road for Watford which condemned Norwich to a fifth straight loss upon their return to the Premier League. Star man Ismaila Sarr netted a second-half brace —...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

‘He could have possibly had two’ – Watford’s Danny Rose on Emmanuel Dennis' display against Norwich City

The England international believes the Super Eagle deserved to score more goals for the Hornets at Carrow Road on Saturday. Watford defender Danny Rose believes Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis should have scored two goals against Norwich City in their Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Hornets visited Carrow Road and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich striker Josh Sargent on Watford defeat: We need to sharpen up

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent was left frustrated after their 3-1 defeat at home to Watford. Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring for the visitors early on, before Teemu Pukki replied shortly after the half hour mark with a clinical finish. However, Watford were ruthless in the second-half and a double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rose hails Watford spirit for victory at Norwich

Danny Rose believes Watford showed their fighting spirit in Saturday's win over Norwich City. Norwich equalised through Teemu Pukki after Emmanuel Bonaventure's early opener. But the Hornets fought back to score twice to secure their first win of the Premier League season. "We spoke a little bit about last week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Xisco Munoz: Great performance for victory at Norwich

Watford boss Xisco Munoz was pleased with their 3-1 win at Norwich City. Muñoz insisted there's plenty more to come from his Watford side this season, after Emmanuel Dennis' opener and a brace from Ismaïla Sarr inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. “It was a great...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy