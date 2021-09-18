NHL Rumors: Senators, Islanders, Canucks, Blackhawks, Oilers…
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matthew Tkachuk is not delivering good news when it comes to the status of negotiations between his brother Brady and the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, there are reports that Zdeno Chara is close to signing with the New York Islanders. Marc-Andre Fleury is hinting at retiring after this season ends and how is the relationship holding up between the Vancouver Canucks and RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, what is the logic behind the Edmonton Oilers one-year extension with Kailer Yamamoto?thehockeywriters.com
