CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUc3R_0c0KyaSE00
Abandoned SUV Bodies This photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Antoine Suggs Suggs, one of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona. Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Ariz., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Uncredited)

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said.

Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday and will be extradited to Wisconsin, the Star Tribune reported.

His arrest came two days after St. Paul police arrested Suggs' father, 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, who has been charged with helping hide the victims' bodies. There have been no descriptions yet of who shot the victims or where the shootings took place, but authorities said in court documents that Suggs was seen at a St. Paul bar with victim Nitosha Flug-Presley and two of her friends hours before they were found dead along with a fourth victim.

Flug-Presley’s mother and aunt told investigators that Suggs had been dating her during visits to St. Paul from his Arizona home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dunn County (Wisconsin) District Court. The two were last seen together by several witnesses at the White Squirrel bar early Sunday morning, according to the criminal complaint.

Flug-Presley’s father, Damone Presley Sr., said Friday that he was relieved to hear the news about Suggs' arrest.

“I am excited that he is arrested because it could have been somebody else’s family that was going to pay a price for his devilish deeds,” he said.

The bodies discovered Sunday afternoon by a local farmer near Wheeler, Wisconsin, were identified as Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, and Loyace Foreman III, 35. Each had been shot at least once in the head and left in a black Mercedes driven into a cornfield.

McWright, of St. Paul, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four felony counts of hiding a corpse. Surveillance video taken from a gas station in Wheeler, Wisconsin, showed Suggs and McWright there but in separate cars, one of which was the Mercedes found Sunday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Residents seek healing as details emerge in grocery shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Two women who had been strangers prior to Thursday’s mass shooting at a Tennessee supermarket clenched each other’s hands and fought back tears Friday, as they gathered at a vigil to pray for healing from the previous day’s rampage at a Kroger where the shooter worked.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WGAU

US police departments clamoring for de-escalation training

SACO, Maine — (AP) — Angry over being fired, a former employee slashed the tires of his boss’ vehicle and still held the knife when police officers arrived. Three officers positioned themselves at a safe distance as the man yelled and ranted. One officer had a stun gun, another a handgun.
WGAU

Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Officer in Daniel Prude death faces departmental discipline

One of several police officers seen on video pinning down Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being detained on a street in upstate New York, could face departmental discipline, the Rochester Police Department said. Officer Mark Vaughn is the only officer to be served with "departmental charges" Thursday...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
WGAU

The Latest: Las Vegas workers march to urge more rehiring

LAS VEGAS — Thousands of hotel, casino and restaurant workers marched Friday on the Las Vegas Strip to highlight their call for employers to rehire more people who were furloughed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the reopening of casinos and hotels, Culinary Union officials said about one-third...
LABOR ISSUES
WGAU

Man injured in machete attack at New Jersey Walmart, police say

KEARNY, N.J. — An argument at a Walmart in New Jersey turned violent Friday after one man struck another in the head with a machete, according to police in Kearny, a suburb of Newark. Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault at the Walmart...
KEARNY, NJ
WGAU

The Latest: Washington state to give Pfizer boosters to some

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington state Department of Health says it will immediately start offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to certain people after recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other groups. State health officials said Friday that at least six months after completing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis#Ap#The Star Tribune#District Court#Mercedes
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WGAU

GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump

PHOENIX — (AP) — A Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county ended Friday without producing proof to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. After six months of searching for evidence of fraud, the firm hired by Republican lawmakers issued a...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over the state's “crisis standards of care” guidelines for hospitals that are overwhelmed by patients amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group Justice in Aging asked the U.S. Department of Health and...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — No migrants are left at a Texas border encampment, about a week after nearly 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — huddled in makeshift shelters hoping for the chance to seek asylum. Some will get that chance, while the others will be expelled...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy