Clay-Chalkville dominated Gardendale on both sides of the ball on Friday, coasting to a 46-0 victory in the first game on Driver Stadium’s new artificial turf. The Cougars (4-0 overall, 2-0 in region play) were led by the senior tandem of running back Ed Osley and quarterback Khalib Johnson. The duo accounted for 314 yards of offense and five of the team’s six touchdowns. The team went for two after every touchdown, failing to convert on just one.

GARDENDALE, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO