Griffins Will Retire Michel Picard & Jeff Hoggan’s Jersey Numbers
Since the Fall of 2006, a single jersey has held the honor of being retired by the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL). That distinction is held by former defenseman Travis Richards, who was the second player ever signed by the franchise back in 1996. That is going to change this season as Richards’ No. 24 will be joined by the No. 7 of winger Michel Picard and the No. 10 for winger Jeff Hoggan as both players will have their jerseys/numbers retired by the franchise.thehockeywriters.com
