Griffins Will Retire Michel Picard & Jeff Hoggan’s Jersey Numbers

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane sat down with ESPN’s Linda Cohn last Thursday to discuss allegations that he bet on his own games during the 2020-21 season. In other news, Tomas Hertl is making it clear that he isn’t worrying about a possible contract extension right now, and is instead focusing on being the best player and leader for the Sharks for the 2021-22 campaign. Meanwhile, Ryan Merkley is looking to re-establish himself as a top prospect, and Jasper Weatherby, who was expected to return as a senior to North Dakota just a month ago, is now hoping to earn a spot on the Sharks roster out of camp this fall.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO