The Woodlands (TX) College Park High School 2022 tight end Cody Mladenka‍ went to the Baylor vs. Texas Southern game over the weekend. “Yeah it was awesome, it was way more than I expected,” he said. “I went with my girlfriend and she was even more impressed than I was and she thought it was cool, better than any football game she had been to before.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO