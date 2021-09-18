CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch IndyCar and NASCAR This Weekend (September 19th, 2021)

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IndyCar season wraps in Long Beach next weekend, but that final championship battle will be set up by a race at Laguna Seca. An unfortunately-timed yellow forced then-championship leader Pato O'Ward onto a poor strategy during last weekend's round at Portland, leading him to struggle to a 15th place finish and lose his title lead to race Winner Alex Palou. The two now go into Laguna Seca separated by 25 points with 98 total points effectively available in the rest of the year.

Pato O'ward
Scott Dixon
Josef Newgarden
Marcus Ericsson
