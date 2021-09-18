CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays place center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19-related IL

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 6 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related injured list due to general illness symptoms and selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday's game against Detroit. Kiermaier was pinch hit for during the sixth...

