CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Andrew Garfield Reveals His Thoughts On Spider-Man Being Rebooted So Quickly

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for Sony to tear up their plans for a shared superhero universe and throw them out of the window following the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Andrew Garfield’s second solo adventure hit theaters on May 2nd, 2014, with third and fourth installments already having release dates locked in.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Andy Cohen
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Admits He Wasn't Satisfied With Amazing Spider-Man or Social Network

Andrew Garfield admitted that he wasn't satisfied with his work in The Amazing Spider-Man series or The Social Network. The star sat down with Total Film to speak about his career so far. Spider-Man is absolutely top of mind for a lot of fans out there right now. It's been a few weeks since the trailer for Tom Holland's third movie playing the character. Many fans speculate that Garfield and Toby Maguire will make an appearance of some kind. But, The Amazing Spider-Man himself is basically arguing that isn't going to happen. You can say a lot of things about The Social Network star, but he's absolutely committed to the craft of acting. Despite his palpable love for Spider-Man and everything the character stands for, Garfield knew that these big franchises can be hard for someone who likes to tell a variety of stories. But, when the chance comes to play a hero on-screen for millions, who wouldn't take that chance despite some of the risks. Check out what he had to say.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield still wants to see a Sinister Six spin-off

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield thinks it would be “cool” if Drew Goddard finally got to make his Sinister Six movie. The villain led spin-off was teased at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but that film’s poor performance at the box office – and Sony’s subsequent deal with Disney and Marvel Studios – led to the action movie being cancelled.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Garfield Rebuffs ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Leaked Image Amid Effort to “Manage Expectations”

Andrew Garfield has responded to an alleged leaked photo of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home that appeared to confirm he would reprise his role as Spidey, along with Tobey Maguire. Rumors have been swirling for some time that Garfield and Maguire would be in the film that puts Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the multiverse with villains from previous Spider-Man film franchises. While a guest Monday on The Tonight Show, Garfield continued to play coy about the entire situation. He has maintained that he is not in the film. Maguire has not given any recent interviews. But host Jimmy Fallon pushed back hard,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spidey#Sirius Xm#No Way Home
washingtonnewsday.com

Anyone expecting to see Andrew Garfield in “Spider-Man 3” would be “disappointed,” according to Garfield.

Anyone expecting to see Andrew Garfield in “Spider-Man 3” would be “disappointed,” according to Garfield. With all the online chatter linking Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film, Andrew Garfield believes Spider-Man fans are getting ahead of themselves. People have rumored for months that...
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: Andrew Garfield on ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘The Social Network,' ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!,’ ‘Spider-Man’ and Why Fincher Is Such a Great Director

If you’re a fan of Andrew Garfield and want to hear him share some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories about the many projects he’s worked on, you’re going to be very happy. That’s because I recently landed an extended interview with Garfield to talk about his career and his latest project, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Andrew Garfield Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘Leak’ed Image Of Him As Peter Parker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. One of the most highly anticipated superhero movies coming down the line is certainly Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are countless rumors about Tom Holland's upcoming threequel, the most popular being that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might be back as Peter Parker. The latter actor has denied this a few times, and now Garfield has responded to a possible leaked image featuring him back as Peter.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Andrew Garfield Denies Being In The Sequel, But Somehow Knows What Happens In It

Poor Andrew Garfield continues to be besieged by Spider-Man: No Way Home questions, but the actor is sticking to his story that we won't see him return as Peter Parker! Newsweek recently caught up with him to discuss The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Garfield had this to say when quizzed about those rumours he'll don that familiar red and blue suit in the threequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home fan theory claims Doctor Strange has been replaced

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer dropped, the internet has been awash with fan theories. Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield going to be in it? Where’s Wong off to? Will the Green Goblin still look like a Power Rangers dropout? A new fan theory has emerged, though, thanks to What If..?, that speculates the Doctor Strange we see in the upcoming MCU movie isn’t who he says he is.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland Quarantine Watch Party Schedule

The road to Spider-Man: No Way Home begins at ComicBook.com! To get ready for the most anticipated movie of the year, the Quarantine Watch Party is returning for seven epic nights of Spider-Man watch parties. The worldwide trending event will play host to shared viewing experiences for Spider-Man fans, starting with the original Spider-Man trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man films, and the MCU's edition of Spider-Man movies. The fun begins on Tuesday, September 28 and runs through December 7, giving Spider-Man fans the opportunity to catch up on all of their favorite cinematic moments ahead of No Way Home!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Shares Honest Opinion of Tom Holland

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a long-standing debate amongst Marvel fans as to which actor is the best live-action version of Spider-Man and unsurprisingly, each actor who has played the character on the big screen has their own cult following. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland each bring something unique to the table and at the end of the day, it will always go down as a matter of preference.
MOVIES
Popculture

Andrew Garfield Reveals His Mother Died During Start of Latest Production

Andrew Garfield usually does not talk about his private life publicly, but the Hacksaw Ridge actor revealed that his mother died just before he started filming Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! Her death just before the coronavirus pandemic began was a major influence on Garfield's performance in the movie. Tick, Tick... Boom! is Miranda's first film as director and is based on the late Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical musical of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at The Walking Dead star in new Sky movie

We just got our first look at the actor behind one of The Walking Dead's creepiest characters going in a totally new direction to Save The Cinema in the upcoming Sky movie, set for release early next year. Samantha Morton appears in a brand new first-look snap at the film,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Star Jordan Fisher on Voicing His Jedi Padawan Character

Star Wars: Visions star Jordan Fisher wears many hats already, but he can now add Jedi Padawan to his growing list of roles and accomplishments. From Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway to Dancing with the Stars and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, chances are you’ve seen the talented multihyphenate at one point or another, but he can currently be heard (and seen) as Dan on Visions, which fuses Star Wars and anime. Once he got the role, Fisher was pleased to see that his Padawan character resembled him, which is a rare occurrence for...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Adam Warlock Rumored To Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy are one of the most popular teams in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and fans are eagerly awaiting director James Gunn’s next addition to the series with Vol. 3 expected to launch in 2023. While the film is still quite a distance away, rumors...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy