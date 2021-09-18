Andrew Garfield Reveals His Thoughts On Spider-Man Being Rebooted So Quickly

Andrew Garfield admitted that he wasn't satisfied with his work in The Amazing Spider-Man series or The Social Network. The star sat down with Total Film to speak about his career so far. Spider-Man is absolutely top of mind for a lot of fans out there right now. It's been a few weeks since the trailer for Tom Holland's third movie playing the character. Many fans speculate that Garfield and Toby Maguire will make an appearance of some kind. But, The Amazing Spider-Man himself is basically arguing that isn't going to happen. You can say a lot of things about The Social Network star, but he's absolutely committed to the craft of acting. Despite his palpable love for Spider-Man and everything the character stands for, Garfield knew that these big franchises can be hard for someone who likes to tell a variety of stories. But, when the chance comes to play a hero on-screen for millions, who wouldn't take that chance despite some of the risks. Check out what he had to say.

