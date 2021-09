Since the terrifying gas station shootout, Maci Bookout has been trying to work through her PTSD. And she took a big step during the Sept. 21 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’. Maci Bookout broke down in tears during the Sept. 21 episode of Teen Mom OG, when she attempted to go to a gas station for the first time since last season’s terrifying shootout. For a long time, Maci has struggled with triggers that take her back to the moment when she was hiding from a gunman, but during Tuesday’s new episode, she tried her best to overcome those fears. Her therapist first suggested that she recall the incident and remember all the ways that she wasn’t helpless. Then — because Maci said she felt ready to do so — her therapist suggested that she try to return to a gas station and face her fears head-on. But once she got there, Maci started panicking and broke down in tears as husband Taylor McKinney sat in the car beside her.

