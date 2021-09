Microsoft continues to double down on its assertion that the Windows 11 system requirements are absolutely necessary, and this whole TPM 2.0 schtick is vital for the safety of you, your PC, and maybe even the world. Okay, I made that last bit up, but the big M is sticking to its guns and has released another video (via Videocardz) backing its decision on excluding a whole lot of hardware that was fine with Windows 10.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO