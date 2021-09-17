CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
mycolumbusmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It’s been a rough period for reality TV star Nene Leakes ever since her husband, the beloved Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer earlier this month. After taking some time out of the public eye to be with...

mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Teresa Giudice, Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Unite To Extend Condolences To NeNe Leakes On Instagram

Teresa Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice united in sending their condolences to NeNe Leakes via social media. The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star took to Instagram Wednesday to express her sympathy toward the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, 53, following the demise of the latter’s 66-year-old husband, Gregg Leakes.
ATLANTA, GA
nickiswift.com

The Truth Behind Brielle Biermann's Feud With NeNe Leakes

During Season 1 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kim Zolciak was a single mother of two young girls who was just keeping things together while also trying to kickstart her career. She also had an on-again, off-again relationship with her supposed best friend, NeNe Leakes, as detailed in People. Unfortunately for their friendship, NeNe made it no secret that she wasn't impressed with Kim's alleged relationship with a married man that she referred to as "Big Poppa." During a reunion special with Andy Cohen, Kim told him that she had a lot of respect for Big Poppa and his family, despite the fact that he was going through a divorce at the time. NeNe famously responded with, "Close your legs to married men" along with, "You heard me" when Kim tried to defend herself in front of the other housewives. Oy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Gregg Leakes
Person
Kim Zolciak
Person
Andy Cohen
flickprime.com

Nene Leakes Unrecognizable in New Instagram Post

Nene Leakes shared a brand new publish on Instagram — and she or he appears completely completely different. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to the social media platform on September 16, 2021, to publish a selfie that she took in her automobile after a “pampering” session. “Pushing via,”...
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

NeNe Leakes has ‘good and bad days’

NeNe Leakes has had “good days and bad days” as she grieves for her late husband. The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star is thankful she’s got a “whole group of people” to surround herself with as she comes to terms with the loss of Gregg Leakes – who died of cancer on 1 September aged 66 – and though she’s “pushing through” the tragedy, she admitted it’s not easy to always be positive.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore Reflects On NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Leakes And Why She Respected Him

They may have feuded like cats and dogs on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes know some things are bigger than petty reality TV drama. Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, unfortunately passed away on September 1 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer at age 66. Despite her ongoing rivalry with NeNe, Moore was invited to his memorial earlier this past week and has since reflected on why she respected him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Bravo#Instagram Twitter#Instagram Live#Instastories#Blackamericaweb Com
Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice, 49, Stuns In Tight Catsuit While Snuggling Up To Luis Ruelas In Nashville

Teresa Giudice sizzled in a snakeskin-printed bodysuit with white, knee-high cowboy boots as she posed with new BF Luis Ruelas. Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas proved they’re super loved up when they snuggled up in a sweet new IG snap. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on August 25 to share a photo with her new man, while totally sizzling in a tight catsuit. The mom-of-four rocked a brown snakeskin-printed bodysuit, which she paired with tall, white cowboy boots.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks

While I never really want this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to end, I am anxiously anticipating the impending reunion. Erika Jayne is going to have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to her divorce and Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. I’m hoping that Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais put in […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

A Detective Disputes Aspects Of Erika Jayne’s Burglary Claims

Erika Jayne’s wild tales are starting to become a staple on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cars flipping, broken ankles, cheating allegations. Erika has said it all. Fans were pressuring the self described ice queen to finally open up about her struggles if she’s going to stay on the show. And Andy Cohen promised us […] The post A Detective Disputes Aspects Of Erika Jayne’s Burglary Claims appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thefocus.news

How old is Kash Doll, as rapper announces pregnancy?

Rapper Kash Doll has announced she is expecting her first child. The artist shared the news on Thursday, 23 September, in a post to her Instagram. Following her announcement, some fans are curious to know how old Kash Doll is, as she had previously kept her followers guessing on social media.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy