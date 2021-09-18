CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

South China Sea Nuclear Escalation Could Follow U.S.-Australia Submarine Deal: Malaysia

By Jason Lemon
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It will provoke other powers to take more aggressive action," Malaysia's prime minister warned on Saturday amid concerns of China's response.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 17

Kevin Mich
6d ago

Wars. and rumours of wars... Hopefully China doesn't touch off WWIIIThe powers that be want us too. tto. be divided. We have to find common ground. and move forward.. 🙏 pray hard and love your neighbor 🌈

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC News

China sends warplanes near Taiwan as both move to join Pacific trade deal

TAIPEI, Taiwan — China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Taiwan, a self-ruling island that...
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Quad on the Rise: Three Big Predictions From CNBC's Project on the U.S.-India-Japan-Australia Group

A months-long CNBC project generated specific predictions about the four Quad nations, China and other countries and territories with a stake in the Indo-Pacific region. The "quadrilateral security dialogue" among Australia, India, Japan and the United States was once an informal, ongoing discussion between senior officials about naval cooperation. Now,...
WORLD
Reuters

French shipbuilding town in shock over lost Australian submarine order

CHERBOURG, France, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Teaching assistant Georgina was settling into a new life in the shipbuilding town of Cherbourg with her Australian husband when Canberra revealed it was scrapping the $40 billion submarine order that he had been sent to France work on. Ten months after the couple...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. In Biden's latest effort to cement US leadership in the face of a rising China, the so-called Quad agreed to move ahead on a joint plan to provide Covid-19 vaccines around Asia, launched a new climate initiative and said the four nations would begin holding annual summits. Without any explicit mention of China, the leaders of the four democracies in a joint statement said they were committed to "promoting the free, open,â¯rules-based order, rooted in â¯international law and undaunted by coercion." "We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values and territorial integrity of states," they said.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Meeting with the leaders of India, Australia and Japan, President Joe Biden declared Friday that the U.S. and other members of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as “the Quad” are showing they “know how to get things done” in an increasingly complicated corner of the globe. Biden and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#Nuclear Submarine#Daily Express#Malaysian#Chinese#European#French#Twitter#Australian#The U S State Department
Reuters

'Quad' leaders meet at White House as China looks warily on

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia presented a united front on Friday at their first summit and stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid shared concerns about China. The two-hour meeting at the White House of the Quad, as the grouping...
POTUS
Reuters

At Quad, Japan's Suga welcomed Australia submarine partnership

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At a meeting of the Quad group of countries on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga welcomed the establishment last week of a trilateral partnership to provide Australia with nuclear submarines, a Japanese government official said. Asked whether the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
AFP

Chinese jets fly near Taiwan as Beijing opposes island's trade deal bid

China voiced opposition on Thursday to Taiwan joining a major trans-Pacific trade deal as it flew 24 planes including two nuclear-capable bombers into the self-ruled island's air defence zone, the biggest incursion in weeks, Taiwanese officials said. On the same day, Taiwanese officials said 24 Chinese planes -- including 18 fighter jets and two nuclear-capable bombers -- crossed into the island's air defence identification zone.
POLITICS
The Independent

South Korea, US repatriate war casualties 70 years later

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Hawaii this week as the remains of 68 Korean and six presumed U.S. service members were repatriated during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor. South Korean soldiers who died in the Korean War had been in the possession of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency until Wednesday, when they were placed on a Korean government jet to be returned home, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. South Korea also returned the remains of the presumed U.S. service members to the accounting agency, which recovers and identifies those missing in past conflicts. More than 7,500 Americans are...
MILITARY
Business Insider

2 dozen Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, fly near Taiwan in apparent show of force

Two dozen Chinese military aircraft flew near Taiwan on Thursday, according to the island's defense ministry. The aircraft included fighters, bombers, anti-submarine planes, electronic warfare aircraft, and early-warning planes. Taiwan scrambled patrol aircraft, issued radio warnings, and tracked the planes with air-defense systems. Two dozen Chinese military aircraft flew near...
MILITARY
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

TAIPEI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said...
CHINA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
578K+
Followers
61K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy