The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab discovered that Apple products were infected by an Israeli spyware company. On Monday, Apple sprinted to release emergency software updates to patch a security vulnerability in its products. The move was in response to an alert from researchers from the University of Toronto’s cybersecurity watchdog organization, Citizen Lab. Researchers there found that a Saudi activist’s iPhone was infected with spyware from an Israeli company, NSO Group, The New York Times reported, leaving more than 1.65 billion Apple users worldwide exposed since at least March.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO