Here’s The Latest about Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship

By Amy Comfi
centralrecorder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid news that Britney Spears’ conservatorship could be winding down, new details about child star Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship have emerged. After reviewing the case, Bynes has been in conservatorship since 2013. A judge extended the arrangement. Bynes has been mostly quiet since the announcement of her engagement and pregnancy last year. These new court documents provide insight into how those two events have played out.

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Dual Announcement
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Lori Harvey’s Net Worth?

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of who Lori Harvey is. Aside from her relation to comedian Steve Harvey, the 24-year-old American model has been in the headlines numerous times for her often high-profile relationships with other celebrities and musicians. She was the talk of the town in 2020 when she began dating her current boyfriend, Creed star Michael B. Jordan. Though she may not be as famous or as rich as her father⏤or her list of well-known boyfriends, for that matter⏤Harvey has made herself quite well-known outside of her personal life and has even managed to secure herself a few bucks along the way. So how much money has she made so far?
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Carrie Underwood flaunts killer legs in ripped glitter shorts

Carrie Underwood‘s jaw-dropping legs are getting told they’re the “best in the game” as photos of the 38-year-old country singer circulate her Instagram. The “American Idol” OG, whose legs are now as famous as her power voice, has been updating with live performance snaps – even ones in pouring rain – with a recent batch highlighting the killer pins and the signature country-glam style.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus Wraps Herself Up In A Fluffy Towel For Gorgeous Hers Skincare Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus was featured in a stunning new ad for Hers beauty company, and spoke about how ‘individuality is something I’ve always celebrated.’. Hers products certainly look good on Miley Cyrus. The 28-year-old singer is the new Creative Advisor to the women’s beauty and wellness company, and she looked absolutely stunning as she put their products to good use in a new photoshoot shared by the brand on Aug. 31. Miley dressed down in a white robe and had her hair wrapped up in a blue towel for the shoot, and her skin was fully glowing thanks to Hers’ Anti-Aging Cream and Acne Cream, which she advertised in the snapshots. Talk about a glow up!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Comments / 0

