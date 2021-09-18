CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton at Aston Villa: Live | Underway at Villa Park

By Calvin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article12’ - Been mostly Villa which is pretty much what we expected even before all the changes to the starting XI. 6’ - Villa win a corner on the Everton right. Mings touch on the inswinger and fantastic save by Begovic, palms it into the air and cleared for another corner. Whew.

Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith hoping Buendia, Martinez will make Everton clash

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith hopes to have Emi Buendia and Emiliano Martinez available for their clash with Everton. The Argentine pair have been sidelined due to quarantine restrictions. Smith said: "We are expecting them to join us tomorrow morning (Saturday) and I'll assess it then and decide if they'll...
SB Nation

Aston Villa Tactical Analysis: No Grealish No Party against Everton?

After a near perfect start to the season, Everton travel to Villa Park looking to continue their unbeaten run. Aston Villa have had a fairly steady start to their life without Jack Grealish and find themselves twelfth in the table on four points. Despite spending big in the summer, Villa have a few players who haven’t quite blended into Dean Smith’s team yet, with the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey both yet to really light up the Premier League so far.
Jack Grealish
Lonergan
ESPN

Leon Bailey cameo helps Aston Villa end Everton's unbeaten start

Aston Villa ended Everton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season as three goals in nine second-half minutes earned them a 3-0 victory at Villa Park on Saturday. The game was drifting towards a draw until the 66th minute when Matthew Cash fired Villa ahead with his first goal for the club, before an own goal by Lucas Digne made it 2-0.
SB Nation

School of Science Radio, Episode 99 | Everton’s Burnley recap & Aston Villa preview

Everton eventually beat Burnley handily in front of a packed Goodison Park on Monday night after stuttering in the first half and falling behind early in the second. The 3-1 scoreline in the end was justified as a dominant second half performance could have seen the Blues easily pot another three goals with the chances they created.
The Independent

Rafael Benitez insists Everton are work in progress after second-half collapse against Aston Villa

Boss Rafael Benitez insisted Everton remain a work in progress after the Toffees’ collapse at Aston Villa.They shipped three goals in nine second-half minutes to fall to a 3-0 defeat on Saturday.Matty Cash sparked a goalrush as Lucas Digne’s own goal and Leon Bailey’s strike condemned the visitors to defeat.It ended Everton’s unbeaten start under Benitez and they were without the injured Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.“What we cannot forget about us is that we are a team who finished 10th last season with a new manager,” said Benitez.“What we did in the window was for reasons everyone knows,...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-0 Everton - A Leon Bailey Masterclass!

How well did the 5-3-2/3-5-2 formation work against Everton’s 3-4-3 formation?. Are we beginning to see this Villa side gel together already?. Leon Bailey’s impact on Saturday - what dimension can he bring to the squad?. Looking ahead to Chelsea on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup!
SB Nation

Everton and James Rodriguez - it was fun while it lasted

When the 50-storey Colpatria Tower in Bogota was lit up in Everton blue to announce the signing of James Rodriguez in September 2020, few would have predicted he would be ushered out of the back door a little over a year later having never played in front of a Goodison crowd.
SB Nation

5 Revealing Statistics from Everton’s Penalty Shootout Loss to QPR

The free agent winger has now scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists in 6 games in his Blues career, so far. He was one of the few who played with pride, personally and in the shirt last night as Everton deflated like a punctured tire in London. Not bad at all for a free agent that no one was interested in.
SB Nation

Everton November fixture changes confirmed, Merseyside derby to be moved

Everton have had three of their fixtures in November moved for television coverage. The Toffees’ home game with Tottenham Hotspur scheduled originally for Saturday 6th November has been pushed back a day to accommodate for Spurs’ ongoing participation in the Europa Conference League, and will now be played on Sunday 7th November at 2pm.
SB Nation

Three Things to Consider after Everton’s Calamitous Cup Exit

With Everton recently struck down by injury problems to significant players, the possibility of an early Carabao Cup exit loomed large on Tuesday. A midweek away trip to a decent Championship team such as Queens Park Rangers will always present a challenge for a team keen to rest players, prior to an important league match only four days later. When the team news broke an hour before kick-off however, many fans would have been pleasantly surprised to see the team that manager Rafa Benitez had chosen to navigate a potentially tricky tie. However, in the aftermath of an underwhelming performance and avoidable cup exit, there’s been a lot of criticism of the team selected, the narrative being that is was too weak.
