Everton at Aston Villa: Live | Underway at Villa Park

With Everton recently struck down by injury problems to significant players, the possibility of an early Carabao Cup exit loomed large on Tuesday. A midweek away trip to a decent Championship team such as Queens Park Rangers will always present a challenge for a team keen to rest players, prior to an important league match only four days later. When the team news broke an hour before kick-off however, many fans would have been pleasantly surprised to see the team that manager Rafa Benitez had chosen to navigate a potentially tricky tie. However, in the aftermath of an underwhelming performance and avoidable cup exit, there’s been a lot of criticism of the team selected, the narrative being that is was too weak.

SOCCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO