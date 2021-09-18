Nicolaysen: It's time to put thought into action

It’s fair to say that most college freshmen prefer to relax or work a little during their summer break. Few want to get involved with the nitty gritty of local politics and civic engagement. At the beginning of this summer, I had the opportunity to attend an event at which Congresswoman Liz Cheney discussed the January 6th attack on the Capitol and the reasons behind her break with the mainline GOP’s stance on the insurrection. After the Representative spoke, I talked with her about the importance of getting youth involved in politics and civics. How could I work with her to engage my peers?