Klamath County, OR

Air Quality Alert issued for Klamath, Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Klamath; Lake AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory...in effect until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * WHAT...Reduced air quality due to smoke from numerous wildfires in Oregon and Northern California. * WHERE...Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. Conditions may improve in Klamath County Saturday. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs, and can worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your health care providers advice. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lander Foothills AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through 1 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Smoke from the Sand Creek Wildfire on the east slope of the Wind River Range could impact the Lander Foothills. The smoke has the potential to limit visibility and create poor air quality at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe; Kendall; Medina; Wilson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the San Antonio area for Saturday, September 25, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Alamo Area Council of Governments Air Quality Outreach & Education www.aacog.com/index.aspx?nid=99
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris Ozone Action Day The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Houston, Galveston, and Brazoria area for Saturday, September 25, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA AirNow: www.airnow.gov/?city=Houston&state=TX&country=USA Take Care of Texas: www.takecareoftexas.org/conservation-tips/keep-our- air-clean
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas for Saturday. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a vehicle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by 300 pm on Saturday. For more information on ozone: Ozone: the Facts (https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html) EPA Air Now (https://www.airnow.gov/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview- Marshall&stateCode=TX) Take Care of Texas (https://takecareoftexas.org/hot-wire/what-ozone-action-day)
GREGG COUNTY, TX
County
Klamath County, OR
County
Lake County, OR
State
Oregon State
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bastrop; Caldwell; Hays; Travis; Williamson OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, September 25, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required, the next Ozone Action Day will be issued by 3 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html EPA Air Now www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_state&stateid=45&tab=0 Take Care of Texas www.takecareoftexas.org Capital Area Council of Governments Air Quality www.capcog.org/divisions/regional-services/air-quality Clean Air Force of Central Texas www.cleanairforce.org
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 22:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Water levels remain high along the middle Saint Johns River basin due to heavy rainfall over the past few weeks. The river level at Astor is currently forecast to hover within Minor Flood Stage through early next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1100 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Friday was 2.4 feet. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Fri 9 pm 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Mountain View Voice

Air quality advisory issued through Saturday

Wildfire smoke from Southern and Central California is expected to move into the Bay Area over the next couple of days, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for Friday and Saturday. While people will see smoky and hazy skies, the pollution likely...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Wise OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Saturday, September 25, 2021. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 14:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds through the passes will decrease this evening and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 14:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are expected. Visibility will be reduced to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will decrease this evening and visibility will improve. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 332 PM PDT, Heavy rainfall has moved west of Kelbaker road however lingering runoff may continue to cause disruptions to Kelbaker road on low water crossings through early evening. Continue to obey any road closures and avoid flooded water crossings. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kelso.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Perkins County, Ziebach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 17:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Perkins County; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 328 AND 330 With winds decreasing and relative humidity rising, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage SLICK CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY MORNING Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight across Anchorage, particularly over the east side of town including the Hillside, as well as in the Eagle River area. This combined with existing water on roadways could potentially lead to icy conditions by early Saturday morning. Use caution while driving.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 08:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Still River At Brookfield. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 6:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Friday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.2 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The river begins to flood roads and parking lots. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 06/02/2015.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

