Air Quality Alert issued for Klamath, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 12:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Klamath; Lake AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory...in effect until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * WHAT...Reduced air quality due to smoke from numerous wildfires in Oregon and Northern California. * WHERE...Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. Conditions may improve in Klamath County Saturday. * IMPACTS...Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs, and can worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your health care providers advice. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq