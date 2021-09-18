Flood Advisory issued for Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Phillips County in eastern Arkansas Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi Western Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi West Central Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi South Central Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1146 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksdale, Tutwiler, Jonestown, Kings, Dublin, Belen, Sherard, Coahoma, Lyon, Falcon, Clover Hill, Hopson, Lurand, Claremont, Rudyard, Beverly, Sabino, Mattson, Barksdale and Farrell. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.