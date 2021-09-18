CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Henry The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Benton County in western Tennessee East Central Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 939 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

