Edwinna L Miller, 73, of Shippensburg, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born Thursday, September 25, 1947 in Hillsdale, PA. Edwinna was a daughter of the late Walter Maxmillion and Sarah Belle (Smith) Schmittle. Edwinna retired from Ross Distribution in 2009 after working there...