Although the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz was a successful show, one part of the battle didn’t go as planned. During the Verzuz, when Fat Joe and Ja were trash talking to each other, like the Dipset Vs. The Lox Verzuz, Fat Joe said something that offended Lil Mo and Vita. Before Mo and Vita got on stage, Joe referred to them as “dusty b*tches.” He said, “You got all those other dusty b*tches out there. You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b*tches.”

