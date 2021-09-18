CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relatives Of Afghan Family Killed In US Strike Want Face-to-face Apology

By James EDGAR
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Relatives of the victims of a US drone strike that wiped out 10 members of an Afghan family in a "tragic mistake" demanded a face-to-face apology and compensation on Saturday. Ezmarai Ahmadi was wrongly identified as an Islamic State militant by US intelligence, which tracked his white Toyota for eight hours on August 29 before targeting the car with a missile, killing seven children and three adults.

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

