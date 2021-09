MADRID -- With Antoine Griezmann loudly jeered by the home fans, Atlético Madrid couldn't manage more than a 0-0 draw against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday. Griezmann, back with Madrid after two seasons with rival Barcelona, came off the bench in the second half but couldn't spark the hosts to victory. He was booed before the match and when he came onto the field, with most in the crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium expressing their discontentment with how the France forward left the club.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO