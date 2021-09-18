Guardiola's fears realized as City drops more points in EPL

Manchester City looked to have used up their weekly allotment of goals on Wednesday. Just days after crushing RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League group stage opener, City had to settle for a poor, deserved, 0-0 draw with relegation candidate Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Facing a team that had yet to win a league game this season, City managed to do what you would expect -- control the ball, create chances and look like a threat. Now, they usually put away plenty, considering they entered having scored at least five goals in four of their previous five games, but it was not meant to be, putting just one shot on goal out of their 16, good for 6.5 percent. Those 16 shots amounted to only 1.00 total expected goals (xG), a fair distance below the standard the team had set with over 11 xG in their first four matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO