Gaon has released its chart rankings for the week of September 12 to September 18. NCT 127 topped the album chart for the week of September 12 to 18 with their third full album, “Sticker.” This is a new entry on the chart, the same as ATEEZ’s “ZERO: FEVER Part.3,” which came in at No. 2, and Wonho’s “Blue Letter,” which came in at No. 5. BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s “LALISA” and BTS’s “Butter” held on to their positions in the top five from last week.

