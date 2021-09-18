You Can Get A 50-Cent Double Cheeseburger From McDonald’s On Sept. 18
There’s almost nothing more appetizing than a juicy burger, and on National Cheeseburger Day, you can get a tasty fill-up for less. The national holiday is on Saturday, Sept. 18, and there are plenty of deals out there that’ll have your lunch (and dinner) covered. One of the best deals you’ll find is McDonald’s National Cheeseburger Day 2021 deal, but you’ll need to move quickly on Sept. 18 before the discount disappears.www.elitedaily.com
