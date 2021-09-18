CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ismaïla Sarr at the double as Watford sink pointless Norwich

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fK0tz_0c0KpoYv00
Ismaïla Sarr scores Watford’s second goal against Norwich.

Ismaïla Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.

Watford’s record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his double putting the game beyond the hosts.

The visitors had taken an early lead, which was the first sign of any cracks in the Norwich defence, as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute.

Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second Premier League goal of the season to level. However, in the second half Watford took a decisive lead in the 63rd minute with Sarr’s first goal and he made sure of the points with his second 10 minutes from time.

The Canaries had swept to a second Championship title under Daniel Farke last season but so far have again come up short on their return to the top flight.

“It’s been a tough day,” Farke admitted. “It’s also tough to take because first of all we wanted to make a mark. It was a tight game, 50% possession and 12 shots on both sides and we had three really crucial mistakes in our defending game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XV4pP_0c0KpoYv00
Ismaïla Sarr (left) celebrates scoring Watford’s third goal with Joshua King. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

“I think that wasn’t clinical enough in our own box and of course the goals change the momentum of the game and the situation, it was not one situation. If you produce these mistakes on this level you are punished and then we were not clinical enough to earn the right to win the points. “In these moments you have to be self critical, it was not a tactical problem, there was not one situation where we were overloaded [in terms of player numbers] but we should have defended much better. If I’m honest there were too many defensive mistakes in order to win the game.”

Before this game Norwich have had the toughest of starts to life back in the top flight – facing Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal – but again struggled against their fellow promoted side and have now lost five successive matches against Watford.

Summer signing Dennis’s first away goal for Watford broke the deadlock and they could have had a second in the 33rd minute when the ball was pulled back to an unmarked King in the centre of the box but his shot was blocked.

Pukki then beat the offside trap after being played in by debutant Mathias Normann before getting ahead of the last defender and sending the ball over Ben Foster 10 minutes before half-time.

Sarr had been largely kept at bay by Brandon Williams during the first half but

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

did not have to wait too long for his first goal, which came just after the hour mark, when Josh King made a run down the touchline before pulling it back to Sarr to score. Watford secured the three points in the 80th minute when Sarr tapped home after Tim Krul parried King’s shot.

Watford’s manager, Xisco Muñoz, praised Sarr for his performance and insisted the 23-year-old is happy at the club. He said: “I feel he is very happy here and he enjoys every day in training and he gives very good things for our team. We were mature with the ball, without the ball and we managed the timing of the game. It’s perfect because it’s one step forward.”

Watford face Stoke in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday but things don’t get any easier for Norwich who host Liverpool on the same night before travelling to Goodison Park on Saturday in search of their first points.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Norwich v Watford: Last time out

Norwich host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two Premier League newcomers last met?. It was a successful trip to Carrow Road for Watford back in April, as they boosted their chances of automatic promotion and denied Norwich the Championship title with a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Norwich vs Watford: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Norwich vs Watford: A pair of likely relegation-threatened sides are set to meet in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Canaries are still searching for their first points of the season as they head into matchweek 5, putting them at the very bottom of the Premier League table as the only side yet to win a point. Of course, Norwich’s opening fixtures could have hardly been more difficult for any side, let alone one just coming back up to the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal — three of the Premier League’s richest sides, plus the side that has most consistently broken up the big-six reign on the merit of their on-field play. Simply put, it’s hardly a surprise they are where they are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tacoma News Tribune

Sarr brace for Watford as Norwich loses 5th straight game

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday. The Hornets’ record signing proved too good for the Norwich defense with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts. The visitors...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Ismaïla Sarr
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Mathias Normann
SkySports

Norwich vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Watford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Norwich will have forward Josh Sargent and defender Dimitris Giannoulis available again following injury problems for the Premier League match against Watford. Giannoulis (back/neck) and American international Sargent (hamstring) missed last weekend's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Norwich v Watford: match preview

Norwich are the only pointless side remaining in the Premier League and, even though it feels much too soon to say they must beat Watford, Daniel Farke must surely feel his side need to jumpstart their season with an important win to avoid another freefall into the Championship. Xisco will hardly feel much better after a run of three defeats without scoring. This one is unlikely to be easy on the eye but neither manager will care if they grab three much-needed points. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Watford#The Premier League#Canaries#Arsenal
SkySports

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores twice for Hornets to keep Canaries winless

Norwich's search for their first Premier League win of the season continues after they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. Teemu Pukki cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis' opener in the first half, but Ismaila Sarr sealed Watford's second Premier League win of the season with a close-range finish shortly after the hour mark and another in the 82nd minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Dennis makes Watford history with opening goal at Norwich City

The Super Eagles striker helped the Hornets improve on their slow start to the season with his second goal in the league. Emmanuel Dennis has become the second player to score Watford’s first home and away goals in a Premier League season after his opening goal against Norwich City on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
firstsportz.com

Premier League : Norwich City vs Watford Player Ratings as Watford cruise to victory as Sarr bags a brace

Watford condemn Norwich to a 1-0 defeat to leave the hosts with a lot of concerns. The Hornets were too smart with their moves as with a lot of individual quality but they kind of switched off at moments, which made this game more interesting. Dennis fired them into the lead early, and Pukki followed with an equalizer. But, thanks to the brace from Sarr, Watford take all three points home and get a boost in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich striker Josh Sargent on Watford defeat: We need to sharpen up

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent was left frustrated after their 3-1 defeat at home to Watford. Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring for the visitors early on, before Teemu Pukki replied shortly after the half hour mark with a clinical finish. However, Watford were ruthless in the second-half and a double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Xisco Munoz: Great performance for victory at Norwich

Watford boss Xisco Munoz was pleased with their 3-1 win at Norwich City. Muñoz insisted there's plenty more to come from his Watford side this season, after Emmanuel Dennis' opener and a brace from Ismaïla Sarr inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. “It was a great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Canaries' wait for Premier League points continues as Ismaila Sarr bags a brace and Emmanuel Dennis strikes to secure precious victory for the Hornets

Is it too early to bring out the cliche ‘relegation six-pointer’? This had all the hallmarks of one: a seismic win on the road for Watford which condemned Norwich to a fifth straight loss upon their return to the Premier League. Star man Ismaila Sarr netted a second-half brace —...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy