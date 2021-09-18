Flood Advisory issued for Barren, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barren; Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky North Central Monroe County in south central Kentucky * Until noon CDT. * At 847 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tompkinsville, Cyclone, Summer Shade, Beaumont, Rockbridge, Persimmon, Sulphur Lick, Willow Shade, Nobob and Goodluck.