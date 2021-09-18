Aaron Dominguez on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and His Reactions to the Wild Reveals of the Season

Only Murders in the Building is a new show on Hulu that has all crime podcast fanatics wishing they could find a dead body in their apartment. (Kidding...mostly). The murder comedy stars an eclectic but iconic trio of Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, and Selena Gomez as Mable. When a man, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), is murdered in their building, these three crime-podcast obsessed strangers start investigating the murder, starting a crime podcast as it goes. These three have only two things they unite over: the actual murder in the building and the love of a crime podcast they all listen to. As they try to discover who in their building would commit this murder, it's not out of the question to consider each other.

